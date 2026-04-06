Pakistan's Efforts in the US-Iran Peace Process

Amid escalating tensions between the US and Iran, Pakistan remains tight-lipped on reports of a proposed framework to halt the conflict. However, authorities have assured that the peace process remains active.

Recent media stories highlight Pakistan's diplomatic push, including a proposed ceasefire followed by detailed peace talks between Washington and Tehran. Though a potential meeting in Islamabad was derailed by steadfast positions, Pakistan continues to mediate.

High-profile discussions have involved figures such as Chief of Defence Staff Asim Munir, who liaises with US and Iranian officials. The peace plan, bolstered by inputs from regional powers, seeks a ceasefire and eventual negotiations as core elements.

(With inputs from agencies.)