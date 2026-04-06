Pakistan's Efforts in the US-Iran Peace Process
Pakistan has proposed a framework to end the US-Iran war, focusing on a ceasefire and negotiations. Despite media reports, Pakistan confirmed that peace efforts continue, involving discussions with various international officials. Key figures include Chief of Defence Staff Asim Munir, working towards diplomatic resolutions.
- Country:
- Pakistan
Amid escalating tensions between the US and Iran, Pakistan remains tight-lipped on reports of a proposed framework to halt the conflict. However, authorities have assured that the peace process remains active.
Recent media stories highlight Pakistan's diplomatic push, including a proposed ceasefire followed by detailed peace talks between Washington and Tehran. Though a potential meeting in Islamabad was derailed by steadfast positions, Pakistan continues to mediate.
High-profile discussions have involved figures such as Chief of Defence Staff Asim Munir, who liaises with US and Iranian officials. The peace plan, bolstered by inputs from regional powers, seeks a ceasefire and eventual negotiations as core elements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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