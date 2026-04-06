Delhi Riots Bail Pleas: Supreme Court Extends Deadline for Police Response

The Supreme Court has granted an additional two weeks to the Delhi Police to file a response concerning the bail applications of Tasleem Ahmed and Abdul Khalid Saifi. These individuals are accused in the larger conspiracy surrounding the February 2020 riots.

A bench headed by Justices Aravind Kumar and P B Varale agreed to the extension after the police counsel requested more time. This development follows a notice issued by the top court in February regarding a plea from Ahmed and Saifi challenging their bail rejection by the Delhi High Court.

The high court had earlier refused bail to Ahmed, emphasizing that trial delays can't solely justify bail. The complexities of the case involve several charged under the UAPA, with tensions high given the riots resulted in numerous casualties and injuries.