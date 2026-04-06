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Delhi Riots Bail Pleas: Supreme Court Extends Deadline for Police Response

The Supreme Court extends the deadline by two weeks for Delhi Police to respond to the bail pleas of Tasleem Ahmed and Abdul Khalid Saifi, implicated in the 2020 Delhi riots larger conspiracy case. The court had previously issued a notice seeking bail, which the Delhi High Court denied in September 2022.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2026 12:43 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 12:43 IST
Delhi Riots Bail Pleas: Supreme Court Extends Deadline for Police Response
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The Supreme Court has granted an additional two weeks to the Delhi Police to file a response concerning the bail applications of Tasleem Ahmed and Abdul Khalid Saifi. These individuals are accused in the larger conspiracy surrounding the February 2020 riots.

A bench headed by Justices Aravind Kumar and P B Varale agreed to the extension after the police counsel requested more time. This development follows a notice issued by the top court in February regarding a plea from Ahmed and Saifi challenging their bail rejection by the Delhi High Court.

The high court had earlier refused bail to Ahmed, emphasizing that trial delays can't solely justify bail. The complexities of the case involve several charged under the UAPA, with tensions high given the riots resulted in numerous casualties and injuries.

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