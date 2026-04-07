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Delhi's Online Liquor Smuggling Racket Uncovered

An illegal liquor supply chain was busted in Delhi, operating via an online app. Two suspects were arrested, with liquor seized en route from Haryana to Delhi. The operation exploited app-based logistics for covert transport. Investigations revealed the network coordinated supply through a delivery app.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2026 15:26 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 15:26 IST
Delhi's Online Liquor Smuggling Racket Uncovered
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An underground liquor supply network using online delivery apps has been dismantled by police in outer Delhi. Officials arrested two individuals involved in transporting illegal liquor from Haryana.

Their sophisticated operation utilized app-based logistics services to discreetly move shipments over state lines, reaching bootleggers in the capital. The successful intervention followed targeted intelligence obtained in early April.

Authorities seized liquor marked for sale only within Haryana, highlighting the illicit distribution targeted at Delhi. Investigators are probing further into the digitally savvy network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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