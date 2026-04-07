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Family Tragedy: Arrest Made in Deadly Altercation

In Delhi's Uttam Nagar, a 22-year-old man named Ishwar has been arrested for allegedly killing his father and uncle after a heated and drunken dispute. The tragic incident occurred at their rented house, and the suspect was apprehended following an investigation revealing internal injuries from physical assault.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2026 15:51 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 15:51 IST
Family Tragedy: Arrest Made in Deadly Altercation
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A 22-year-old man has been arrested following a tragic incident in Delhi's Uttam Nagar, where it is alleged he killed his father and uncle during a drunken altercation. The accused, Ishwar, had fled after the incident but was tracked down by police.

The episode unfolded on April 4 in a rented house in the Mohan Garden area. Police discovered the lifeless bodies of Devender Kumar, 50, and his brother Amit, 48, inside a room that showed signs of a struggle, with liquor bottles strewn about.

Autopsy reports indicated both men succumbed to internal injuries from a physical assault. Ishwar confessed to the crimes during interrogation. A case has been registered against him, and further investigations are continuing, with police examining the roles of all involved on the fateful night.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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