Family Tragedy: Arrest Made in Deadly Altercation

A 22-year-old man has been arrested following a tragic incident in Delhi's Uttam Nagar, where it is alleged he killed his father and uncle during a drunken altercation. The accused, Ishwar, had fled after the incident but was tracked down by police.

The episode unfolded on April 4 in a rented house in the Mohan Garden area. Police discovered the lifeless bodies of Devender Kumar, 50, and his brother Amit, 48, inside a room that showed signs of a struggle, with liquor bottles strewn about.

Autopsy reports indicated both men succumbed to internal injuries from a physical assault. Ishwar confessed to the crimes during interrogation. A case has been registered against him, and further investigations are continuing, with police examining the roles of all involved on the fateful night.

(With inputs from agencies.)