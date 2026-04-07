Left Menu

Iran Sets Preconditions for Lasting Peace Talks with the U.S.

Iran has demanded certain conditions be met for peace talks with the U.S., including halting strikes, guaranteeing no repeat attacks, and agreeing on compensation. Tehran also seeks to charge fees for ships traversing the Strait of Hormuz as part of a permanent deal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 07-04-2026 15:52 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 15:52 IST
Iran Sets Preconditions for Lasting Peace Talks with the U.S.
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Iran has set specific prerequisites for initiating peace talks with the United States, according to a senior official who spoke to Reuters. These include an immediate cessation of attacks, assurances against future assaults, and compensation for incurred damages.

The Iranian official emphasized that Tehran does not support a temporary ceasefire with the U.S., indicating a preference for a comprehensive agreement.

Additionally, Iran wants any enduring peace arrangement to include provisions for charging ships that pass through the Strait of Hormuz, with fees determined by ship type, cargo, and current conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US VP JD Vance's Strategic Support for Hungary's Viktor Orban

US VP JD Vance's Strategic Support for Hungary's Viktor Orban

 Global
2

Tata Small Cap Fund Resumes Lumpsum Inflows: An Opportunity for Long-term Gr...

 India
3
Tragic Hit-and-Run Claims Lives on NH-44: Police Hunt for Driver

Tragic Hit-and-Run Claims Lives on NH-44: Police Hunt for Driver

 India
4
JNU Opens Gates for PG Admissions 2026-27

JNU Opens Gates for PG Admissions 2026-27

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China’s Biodiversity Challenge: Turning Protected Land into Real Conservation Gains

How Corporate Venture Capital Is Redefining Innovation in Global Start-up Ecosystems

Navigating Welfare Maze: How Malaysia’s Poor Struggle to Access Social Support

Rethinking Climate Action by Empowering Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026