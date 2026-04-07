Iran Sets Preconditions for Lasting Peace Talks with the U.S.

Iran has set specific prerequisites for initiating peace talks with the United States, according to a senior official who spoke to Reuters. These include an immediate cessation of attacks, assurances against future assaults, and compensation for incurred damages.

The Iranian official emphasized that Tehran does not support a temporary ceasefire with the U.S., indicating a preference for a comprehensive agreement.

Additionally, Iran wants any enduring peace arrangement to include provisions for charging ships that pass through the Strait of Hormuz, with fees determined by ship type, cargo, and current conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)