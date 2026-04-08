Investors' Bold Bet on Oil's Tumble Amid U.S.-Iran Ceasefire
Investors gambled $950 million on dropping oil prices just before the U.S.-Iran ceasefire. This significant trade, among others, unfolded hours prior to Trump's announcement, causing a sharp decline in crude prices. Unusual for its size and timing post-settlement, it mirrored similar past investments.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2026 23:12 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 23:12 IST
In a striking move, investors committed approximately $950 million to a wager on declining oil prices just before the U.S. and Iran announced a ceasefire.
Their actions coincided with President Donald Trump retracting threats against Iran, prompting a significant drop in crude oil prices.
This bet, noted for its size and atypical timing, follows a similar pattern seen in March when investors reacted to another policy announcement by Trump, impacting oil markets globally.
(With inputs from agencies.)