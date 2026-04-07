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Sarkozy's Appeal: Truth Versus Allegations in Libya Funding Scandal

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy pleaded his innocence during a Paris appeal hearing, refuting claims that Libya funded his 2007 campaign. Facing five years for criminal conspiracy, Sarkozy emphasized his role against Gadhafi, denying any promises to his regime. The trial, scrutinizing past allegations, will conclude in June.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 07-04-2026 16:21 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 16:21 IST
Sarkozy's Appeal: Truth Versus Allegations in Libya Funding Scandal
Sarkozy
  • Country:
  • France

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy proclaimed his innocence in a dramatic appeal hearing in Paris, vehemently denying allegations that his 2007 presidential campaign received funding from Libya.

In a candid statement to a three-judge panel, Sarkozy emphasized his moral obligation to reveal the truth to the French public, reiterating that he had not received a single cent from the North African nation.

Sarkozy, who spearheaded the Western military intervention in Libya, remains accused of criminal conspiracy, facing a potential five-year prison sentence. The appeal court proceedings will continue to scrutinize the intricate evidence and testimonies until June.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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