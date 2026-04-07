Sarkozy's Appeal: Truth Versus Allegations in Libya Funding Scandal

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy proclaimed his innocence in a dramatic appeal hearing in Paris, vehemently denying allegations that his 2007 presidential campaign received funding from Libya.

In a candid statement to a three-judge panel, Sarkozy emphasized his moral obligation to reveal the truth to the French public, reiterating that he had not received a single cent from the North African nation.

Sarkozy, who spearheaded the Western military intervention in Libya, remains accused of criminal conspiracy, facing a potential five-year prison sentence. The appeal court proceedings will continue to scrutinize the intricate evidence and testimonies until June.

(With inputs from agencies.)