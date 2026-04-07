VP Radhakrishnan Highlights IGNOU’s Transformative Scale and Digital Innovation at 39th Convocation

In a powerful endorsement of India’s expanding open and distance learning ecosystem, Vice President Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan today described Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) as a “national pillar of educational inclusion and innovation” while addressing its 39th Convocation Ceremony in the capital.

The ceremony marked a significant academic milestone, with more than 3.2 lakh learners receiving degrees, diplomas, and certificates, underscoring IGNOU’s unmatched scale as one of the largest universities in the world.

Delivering the keynote address, the Vice President highlighted IGNOU’s extraordinary reach, noting that the University currently serves over 14 lakh active learners, a number exceeding the population of several countries. He emphasized that 56 percent of its learners are women, while 58 percent come from rural and socio-economically disadvantaged backgrounds, making IGNOU a critical driver of social mobility and inclusive growth.

He stated that IGNOU has fundamentally redefined access to higher education in India by breaking geographical, financial, and social barriers. “This institution is not just an academic body; it is a transformative force that is democratizing knowledge across Bharat,” he remarked.

Digital Resilience and Pandemic-Era Leadership

Reflecting on the COVID-19 pandemic, Shri Radhakrishnan credited IGNOU’s long-standing distance learning framework for ensuring uninterrupted education during one of the most disruptive global crises in recent history. He noted that the University’s early investments in digital infrastructure enabled it to seamlessly transition and scale learning delivery.

Platforms such as SWAYAM, SWAYAM Prabha, and e-GyanKosh played a pivotal role, collectively delivering thousands of courses and digital learning resources to students across urban and remote regions alike. IGNOU’s repository, e-GyanKosh, today hosts lakhs of digital learning materials, making it one of India’s largest open-access educational databases.

He emphasized that IGNOU’s model now serves as a blueprint for hybrid and technology-enabled education, not only in India but globally.

Alignment with National Education Policy and Academic Flexibility

The Vice President also welcomed IGNOU’s proactive implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, particularly its introduction of four-year undergraduate programmes with multiple entry and exit options. This flexibility, he noted, aligns with global best practices and addresses the diverse needs of learners, especially working professionals and those from non-traditional academic backgrounds.

He further lauded the University’s efforts to integrate Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS) with contemporary curricula, thereby preserving cultural heritage while promoting modern scientific and professional education.

Artificial Intelligence and the Future of Learning

In a forward-looking segment of his address, Shri Radhakrishnan highlighted the transformative potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in education. He pointed out that AI can significantly enhance personalized learning pathways, improve student engagement, and strengthen academic support systems.

Drawing parallels with the introduction of computers in India, he dismissed fears surrounding job displacement due to AI, noting that technological advancements historically create new opportunities. “We must approach emerging technologies with confidence and responsibility, not fear,” he said, while also stressing the importance of ethical and accountable use of AI tools.

Ethics, Tradition, and Nation-Building

The Vice President underlined that India’s progress must be rooted in its ethical traditions. He called upon students to balance technological advancement with moral responsibility, emphasizing that sustainable development requires both innovation and values.

“India’s greatest strength lies in its civilizational ethos. As we advance scientifically, we must remain anchored in our ethical foundations,” he stated.

Encouraging graduates to contribute actively to national development, he linked individual success to the broader vision of building a “Viksit Bharat” by 2047, marking 100 years of India’s independence.

Major Digital and Institutional Launches

The convocation also witnessed several key initiatives aimed at strengthening digital access and alumni engagement:

Digital Certificates via DigiLocker (NAD): The Vice President formally released academic certificates through DigiLocker under the National Academic Depository, enabling secure, paperless, and easily accessible academic records for millions of learners.

IGNOU Alumni Portal: A newly launched platform with over 5 million registrations , aimed at fostering a global alumni network for collaboration, mentorship, and career development.

SWAYAM Prabha Studio Expansion: Studios were inaugurated across regional centres nationwide to enhance satellite-based educational broadcasting, expanding reach to remote and underserved areas.

These initiatives collectively reinforce IGNOU’s position as a leader in digital education infrastructure and lifelong learning ecosystems.

Distinguished Presence

The event was attended by several eminent dignitaries, including Lt. Governor of Delhi Shri Taranjit Singh Sandhu and IGNOU Vice-Chancellor Prof. Uma Kanjilal. Senior leaders from multiple states, including the Governors of Tripura and Goa and the Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan, joined virtually from regional centres, reflecting IGNOU’s nationwide institutional footprint.

A Global Model for Inclusive Education

With a cumulative enrolment that has crossed over 4 crore learners since its inception, IGNOU continues to stand as a global benchmark in open and distance education. Its extensive network of regional centres, study centres, and digital platforms ensures last-mile connectivity, particularly for learners in remote and underserved regions.

As India accelerates toward a knowledge-driven economy, IGNOU’s model—combining scale, flexibility, digital innovation, and inclusivity—positions it at the forefront of the country’s educational transformation.