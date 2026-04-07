Fraudulent Disability Certificates Uncovered in Uttar Pradesh
In Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district, 12 employees face charges for issuing fake disability certificates to 14 individuals. An inquiry revealed fraudulent activities involving issuing certificates without proper medical examinations. Another case involves 12 retired health department employees accused of siphoning off Rs 30 lakh via fake reimbursement claims.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 07-04-2026 18:56 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 18:56 IST
- Country:
- India
Authorities in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district have filed a case against 12 employees accused of issuing fraudulent disability certificates to 14 individuals, despite their lack of medical examinations.
The action follows a complaint that uncovered the issuance of certificates without any medical assessments, allowing individuals to access government benefits meant for persons with disabilities.
Additional charges have been filed in a separate case against 12 retired health department employees for allegedly siphoning off Rs 30 lakh via fake hospital bills, as investigations are underway in both instances.
(With inputs from agencies.)