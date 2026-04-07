Fraudulent Disability Certificates Uncovered in Uttar Pradesh

Authorities in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district have filed a case against 12 employees accused of issuing fraudulent disability certificates to 14 individuals, despite their lack of medical examinations.

The action follows a complaint that uncovered the issuance of certificates without any medical assessments, allowing individuals to access government benefits meant for persons with disabilities.

Additional charges have been filed in a separate case against 12 retired health department employees for allegedly siphoning off Rs 30 lakh via fake hospital bills, as investigations are underway in both instances.

(With inputs from agencies.)