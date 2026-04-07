Mumbai Man Arrested in Rs 7.69 Crore Hydroponic Weed Bust
A 24-year-old named Adnan Nasir Khan was arrested in Mumbai with hydroponic weed valued at Rs 7.69 crore. Khan, a graduate from Mumbai, was caught delivering the consignment. The source and recipient of the drugs are still being investigated. Khan has no prior criminal record.
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- India
A 24-year-old man, identified as Adnan Nasir Khan, has been arrested in Mumbai for possession of hydroponic weed worth Rs 7.69 crore, police reported on Tuesday.
The arrest occurred in the Vile Parle area when Khan was observed acting suspiciously while carrying a trolley bag. Upon being approached by the police, Khan attempted to flee but was swiftly apprehended.
The police are yet to trace the source and intended recipient of the cannabis. Inspector Santosh Salunkhe from the Worli Anti-Narcotics Cell highlighted that Khan is a graduate from Mumbai with no prior criminal history. He has been charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and further investigation is underway.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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