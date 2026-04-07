High-Speed Security Breach: A Desperate Plea for Attention
Sarabjeet Singh, frustrated by delayed news of his nephew's disappearance, breached the Delhi Assembly's security to draw attention. The police were informed of his motivation and are investigating the incident. Singh was arrested and charged with multiple offences, including endangering lives, after driving an SUV into the complex.
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A dramatic incident unfolded at the Delhi Assembly when Sarabjeet Singh, driven by frustration over his nephew's disappearance, breached security by speeding his SUV into the complex. His actions, intended to draw attention, led to his arrest and launched a thorough police investigation.
Family sources revealed that Singh, who had been battling depression, was deeply upset upon learning about his nephew's, Harman Singh, disappearance days after it happened. His SUV breach was a desperate act to urge authorities to focus on the young man's case.
The police have charged Singh with several serious offences, including attempt to murder and criminal trespass. Meanwhile, efforts continue in tracing Harman Singh's whereabouts, as his family continues to seek public assistance.
(With inputs from agencies.)