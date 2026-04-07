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Mystery Surrounds Farmer's Tragic Death at CPI Office

A farmer, Chellappan Pulikkasheri, was found dead at a CPI office in Kerala. Allegations have surfaced involving local political tensions and vandalism. Protests ensued, with political figures criticizing the ruling LDF government. An investigation is pending to uncover the circumstances of the suspicious death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kottayam | Updated: 07-04-2026 20:46 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 20:46 IST
Mystery Surrounds Farmer's Tragic Death at CPI Office
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In a shocking incident on Tuesday, a farmer named Chellappan Pulikkasheri was found dead by hanging at a CPI office in Kottayam district, Kerala. Police confirmed that the body was discovered in Thalayazham near Vaikom and identified the deceased as a respected local farmer and public activist.

Family members and local residents have alleged that Pulikkasheri, who had earlier complained about local CPI leaders regarding his farming challenges, faced neglect and hostility. Some claim his plant nursery, his main income source, was vandalized, initially blamed on anti-social elements.

Reacting to the tragedy, AICC's K C Venugopal and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor criticized the LDF government for allegedly neglecting farmer issues. While CPI's district secretary deemed the death suspicious, a thorough investigation is being conducted to uncover the truth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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