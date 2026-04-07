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Respect Over Rhetoric: Tharoor's Plea for Civil Political Discourse

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor condemns the use of invective in political discourse, calling for respectful dialogue despite policy disagreements. Reacting to recent controversies within Congress, Tharoor emphasizes focusing on good governance and upholding democratic principles. He advocates for women's reservation and scrutinizes the Election Commission's conduct for maintaining public trust.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 07-04-2026 20:47 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 20:47 IST
Respect Over Rhetoric: Tharoor's Plea for Civil Political Discourse
Tharoor
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has reiterated the need for maintaining civility in political discourse, urging political leaders to engage respectfully despite differing opinions. Tharoor's comments followed remarks by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, which sparked controversy among various political circles.

Addressing a conference, Tharoor condemned derogatory language in politics and highlighted ongoing hate speech cases, emphasizing that such conduct should not define political dialogue. He urged leaders to focus on providing valid reasons for electoral support rather than resorting to language that degrades public debate.

Tharoor also discussed the importance of women's reservation in politics and underscored the need for the Election Commission to adhere to its constitutional role with integrity. He called for thorough examination of changes proposed by the BJP to the reservation bill and stressed the significance of respecting democratic principles and federalism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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