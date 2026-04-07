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Gunfire at Istanbul's Israeli Consulate: A Harrowing Attack Thwarted

Three gunmen attacked the Israeli Consulate in Istanbul, resulting in one death and two arrests. The attackers, linked to a group exploiting religion, were halted by Turkish police. Video footage shows the intense gunfire exchange. The attack underscores strained Israeli-Turkish relations. A thorough investigation is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Istanbul | Updated: 07-04-2026 18:57 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 18:57 IST
Gunfire at Istanbul's Israeli Consulate: A Harrowing Attack Thwarted
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  • Country:
  • Turkey

In a fierce confrontation at the Israeli Consulate in Istanbul, three gunmen initiated an attack on Tuesday, leading to a violent exchange with Turkish police, resulting in the death of one attacker. The two others sustained injuries and were quickly apprehended.

Istanbul's Governor, Davut Gul, confirmed the injuries of two police officers during the clash, marking the attackers' attempt to exploit religious motivations. Interior Minister Mustafa Cifti revealed that they traveled from Izmit in a rented vehicle, carrying long-barrelled weapons, and uncovered links to groups exploiting religion.

The consulate, located in a vital business area in Levent, stood as a symbol amid deteriorating Israeli-Turkish ties, highlighted since the Gaza conflict. Turkish justice now steps in, assigned with a thorough investigation led by Akin Gurlek. The international community, including the US, condemned the act, stressing the need for swift justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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