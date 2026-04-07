Madhya Pradesh Police Cracks Down on Illegal Sex Determination Racket

Police in the Morena district of Madhya Pradesh have successfully uncovered and dismantled an illegal sex determination racket. One suspect has been arrested while cases have been filed against two accomplices, an official confirmed on Tuesday.

The gang operated out of a hut near Hadvasi village, where Vikas Sharma, a vigilant local, uncovered the operation. Sharma observed unusual activity, including several women visiting the site, prompting him to record a video and notify the authorities.

Busted by the Baghchini police, the investigation identified Sanjay Pachauri, Rakesh Prajapati, and Vikram as the main culprits. Pachauri, a former school peon with a history of involvement in illegal activities, had been running the operation with Prajapati as the driver. The swift police action has brought these unlawful activities to a halt.

(With inputs from agencies.)