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Madhya Pradesh Police Cracks Down on Illegal Sex Determination Racket

Police in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district have dismantled a gang involved in illegal sex determination tests. A man was apprehended and a case filed against two accomplices. The operation was exposed by a local who reported suspicious activity and recorded incriminating video evidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Morena | Updated: 07-04-2026 19:11 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 19:11 IST
Madhya Pradesh Police Cracks Down on Illegal Sex Determination Racket
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Police in the Morena district of Madhya Pradesh have successfully uncovered and dismantled an illegal sex determination racket. One suspect has been arrested while cases have been filed against two accomplices, an official confirmed on Tuesday.

The gang operated out of a hut near Hadvasi village, where Vikas Sharma, a vigilant local, uncovered the operation. Sharma observed unusual activity, including several women visiting the site, prompting him to record a video and notify the authorities.

Busted by the Baghchini police, the investigation identified Sanjay Pachauri, Rakesh Prajapati, and Vikram as the main culprits. Pachauri, a former school peon with a history of involvement in illegal activities, had been running the operation with Prajapati as the driver. The swift police action has brought these unlawful activities to a halt.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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