Soybean Heist Bust: Police Nab Six in Latur

In a swift move, authorities have apprehended six individuals linked to a major warehouse burglary in Latur, Maharashtra, involving the theft of 100 bags of soybeans.

The accused, aged between 19 and 29, stole the goods valued at Rs 2.5 lakh by breaking the warehouse shutter lock in the early morning hours of March 14.

Police initiated a comprehensive probe, leveraging CCTV footage and confidential insights, leading to the recovery of assets worth Rs 14.5 lakh, including three vehicles used in the heist.

(With inputs from agencies.)