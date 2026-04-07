Left Menu

Soybean Heist Bust: Police Nab Six in Latur

Six men were arrested in connection with the theft of 100 bags of soybean from a warehouse in Latur, Maharashtra. The police recovered Rs 14.5 lakh worth of property, including stolen goods and vehicles. The theft occurred on March 14, and investigations involved technical analysis and confidential sources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 07-04-2026 19:29 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 19:29 IST
Soybean Heist Bust: Police Nab Six in Latur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a swift move, authorities have apprehended six individuals linked to a major warehouse burglary in Latur, Maharashtra, involving the theft of 100 bags of soybeans.

The accused, aged between 19 and 29, stole the goods valued at Rs 2.5 lakh by breaking the warehouse shutter lock in the early morning hours of March 14.

Police initiated a comprehensive probe, leveraging CCTV footage and confidential insights, leading to the recovery of assets worth Rs 14.5 lakh, including three vehicles used in the heist.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Oil Turmoil Escalates as Market Reels from Trump's Deadlines

Oil Turmoil Escalates as Market Reels from Trump's Deadlines

 Global
2
Transforming Agriculture: India's Strategic Farming Revolution

Transforming Agriculture: India's Strategic Farming Revolution

 India
3
Global Collaboration Urged Amid Energy Crisis

Global Collaboration Urged Amid Energy Crisis

 France
4
India's Nuclear Milestone: PFBR Reaches Criticality

India's Nuclear Milestone: PFBR Reaches Criticality

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI errors in dosage and drug interactions could harm patients

How banks are rewriting financial safety systems with AI

How emotional and social AI are reshaping human–machine relationships

Algorithmic bias already hurting millions while AI ethics looks to hypothetical futures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026