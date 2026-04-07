CCTVs in police stations: All issues will be sorted out within two weeks, Attorney General R Venkataramani tells SC.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2026 10:58 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 10:58 IST
- Country:
- India
CCTVs in police stations: All issues will be sorted out within two weeks, Attorney General R Venkataramani tells SC.
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