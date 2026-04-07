Notorious Duo Nabbed in Gurugram Heist
Gurugram police apprehended two notorious thieves, Aslam and Islam, linked to over two dozen cases in Haryana and Rajasthan. They were arrested for stealing Rs 5.20 lakh and liquor from a shop on MG Road. CCTV footage and detailed surveillance led to their capture, uncovering their criminal history.
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- India
In a significant breakthrough, Gurugram police arrested two men linked to a daring heist involving cash and liquor on MG Road. The accused, Aslam and Islam, have a criminal record spanning Haryana and Rajasthan, with over 20 and 3 cases against them respectively.
The arrests followed a complaint by a liquor shop contractor, with the crime captured on CCTV footage. Surveillance covered footage from over 50 cameras to trace the suspects' movements, leading to their arrest by a Sector 43 crime unit team.
Preliminary investigations have revealed that Aslam often traveled to Kolkata post-theft, while Islam joined him for partying. The accused are now under interrogation, shedding light on their extensive criminal activities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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