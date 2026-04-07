Notorious Duo Nabbed in Gurugram Heist

In a significant breakthrough, Gurugram police arrested two men linked to a daring heist involving cash and liquor on MG Road. The accused, Aslam and Islam, have a criminal record spanning Haryana and Rajasthan, with over 20 and 3 cases against them respectively.

The arrests followed a complaint by a liquor shop contractor, with the crime captured on CCTV footage. Surveillance covered footage from over 50 cameras to trace the suspects' movements, leading to their arrest by a Sector 43 crime unit team.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that Aslam often traveled to Kolkata post-theft, while Islam joined him for partying. The accused are now under interrogation, shedding light on their extensive criminal activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)