French President Emmanuel Macron announced the safe return of two French nationals, Cécile Kohler and Jacques Paris, who were detained in Iran for more than three years. Macron lauded Oman for its mediative efforts in their release.

The two French nationals had been confined in diplomatic premises since their release from Iranian incarceration. Their freedom highlights Iran's differential diplomatic approach, separating allies from adversaries amid ongoing tensions.

France, distanced from the regional conflicts, denounced the detentions as baseless. Western accusations label Iran's tactics as using foreign citizens as leverage, a notion Tehran denies vehemently.