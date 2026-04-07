Freedom at Last: French Detainees Leave Iran
Iran has permitted French detainees, Cécile Kohler and Jacques Paris, to leave after over three years of imprisonment. Their departure marks a diplomatic success for France, involving Oman in mediation efforts. Western nations criticize Iran's use of foreign prisoners as leverage, a claim Iran denies.
- Country:
- France
French President Emmanuel Macron announced the safe return of two French nationals, Cécile Kohler and Jacques Paris, who were detained in Iran for more than three years. Macron lauded Oman for its mediative efforts in their release.
The two French nationals had been confined in diplomatic premises since their release from Iranian incarceration. Their freedom highlights Iran's differential diplomatic approach, separating allies from adversaries amid ongoing tensions.
France, distanced from the regional conflicts, denounced the detentions as baseless. Western accusations label Iran's tactics as using foreign citizens as leverage, a notion Tehran denies vehemently.
- READ MORE ON:
- Iran
- France
- Cécile Kohler
- Jacques Paris
- detention
- release
- Oman
- diplomacy
- bargaining chips
- Macron
ALSO READ
French Hostages Freed After Omani Mediation
Romania Faces Inflation Surge Amid Global Fuel Price Hikes
Romania's Central Bank Holds Interest Rate Amid Inflation Surge
Madhya Pradesh Marks Ambedkar's Legacy with Prisoner Releases
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge releases manifesto for West Bengal elections, projects party as third alternative to people.