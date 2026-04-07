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Romania's Central Bank Holds Interest Rate Amid Inflation Surge

Romania's central bank maintained its benchmark interest rate at 6.50% in response to a recent hike in fuel prices following the Iran conflict, which is expected to drive inflation into double digits. This decision aligns with analysts' expectations, and new inflation forecasts are anticipated in May.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bucharest | Updated: 07-04-2026 17:36 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 17:36 IST
Romania's Central Bank Holds Interest Rate Amid Inflation Surge
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  • Romania

Romania's central bank has decided to maintain its key interest rate at 6.50%, a move anticipated by analysts amid rising concerns about escalating inflation.

The recent surge in fuel prices, attributed to the ongoing conflict in Iran, is expected to push Romania's inflation levels into double digits, posing challenges for the country's economic stability.

The central bank, which has an inflation target range of 1.5% to 3.5%, is set to release updated inflation forecasts by May, providing a clearer outlook on the financial climate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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