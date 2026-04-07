Court to Rule on MSCB Scam Discharge Pleas

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has requested that a court assess the discharge applications of NCP MLA Rohit Pawar and others in connection with the alleged Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank (MSCB) scam. This appeal follows the acceptance of a closure report related to the case by a special court for MPs/MLAs cases.

The ED filed a money laundering case based on an FIR from 2019, which was lodged by the Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing. The report accused former officers and directors of the MSCB of arranging fraudulent sales of cooperative sugar mills at low prices to relatives and private individuals, bypassing proper procedures.

Despite the EOW's closure report citing insufficient evidence, the ED has maintained that a writ petition challenging a previous rejection of their intervention is still pending at the Bombay High Court. The ED emphasizes that the court should consider the discharge applications on merit, noting the state's significant financial losses from loan irregularities.