Technicalities Triumph: Court Dismisses Election Petition

The Bombay High Court has rejected an election petition filed by Shiv Sena leader Sadanand Sarvankar against Mahesh Sawant's win in the Mahim Assembly constituency during the 2024 Maharashtra elections.

The court dismissed the plea due to Sarvankar not following the proper procedure required under section 117(1) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951. Notably, he delayed depositing the security costs when presenting his petition.

Although Sarvankar accused Sawant of misleading voters by not disclosing certain criminal cases, the court observed that Sawant's nomination affidavit indeed mentioned 20 pending cases. In the election, Sarvankar narrowly lost, garnering 48,897 votes compared to Sawant's 50,213.

(With inputs from agencies.)