Violence in Nanded: Shiv Sena Worker Stabbed to Death Amid Rising Tensions

In a series of violent incidents in Nanded city, a 35-year-old Shiv Sena worker became the latest victim, murdered in a public space. Sonu Kalyankar was attacked by three men during his morning walk, succumbing to 17 stab wounds despite attempts to save him at a nearby hospital.

Inspector Santosh Tambe stated that four individuals have been detained relating to the murder. Main suspect Ankush Gandamwar was apprehended following a shootout with the Crime Branch team after he opened fire. Gandamwar was injured in the encounter and is now receiving treatment under police custody.

Nanded has been plagued by violence recently, with five murders occurring in public within three days. Kalyankar, who had recently switched allegiance from BJP to Shiv Sena (UBT), was previously the target of a similar attack three years ago, signaling escalating tensions in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)