Congress and Shiv Sena Clash Over Alliance Dynamics in Maharashtra

The Congress party launched a sharp critique of Shiv Sena (UBT) over an editorial in 'Saamana', accusing it of undermining regional parties in the Opposition alliance. The Maharashtra Congress spokesperson, Sachin Sawant, expressed concerns about Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's dual role as a politician and journalist.

In a social media post, Sawant noted that confusing these roles could harm alliance integrity, particularly in the context of unilateral decisions in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). He argued that decisions should be made collaboratively within the alliance to prevent power loss in key civic bodies.

The editorial contended that Congress must treat regional parties as equal stakeholders to achieve national power. The ongoing tensions, especially over legislative council polls and Rajya Sabha elections, underline the complex dynamics at play within the MVA coalition.

(With inputs from agencies.)