MoSPI Unveils Major Statistical Reform: GDP Base Year Shift to 2022–23 to Capture New Economy Dynamics

In a significant overhaul of India’s national statistical framework, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) has announced the revision of the base year for National Accounts to 2022–23, marking a critical step toward capturing the evolving structure of the Indian economy with greater precision.

The revision is expected to better reflect structural shifts in the economy, including the rise of digital services, formalisation, changing consumption patterns, and the growing contribution of emerging sectors. The move also aligns India’s statistical practices with latest international standards and best practices in national accounting.

Aligning National and State Economies for Greater Accuracy

In a parallel development, States and Union Territories will also revise the base year for Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) in line with the national revision. This synchronisation aims to ensure:

Greater comparability between national and state-level estimates

Improved consistency in economic measurement across regions

More accurate tracking of state-wise economic performance over time

The reform is expected to significantly enhance the credibility and usability of sub-national economic data, which plays a crucial role in policy planning, fiscal transfers, and investment decisions.

Expert-Led Overhaul of Regional Accounting Framework

To support this transition, MoSPI, under the Advisory Committee on National Accounts Statistics (ACNAS), has constituted a Sub-Committee on Regional Accounts, chaired by noted economist Prof. Ravindra H. Dholakia (IIM Ahmedabad).

The committee brings together experts from:

State Governments

Reserve Bank of India (RBI)

NITI Aayog

Leading academic and research institutions

Its mandate is to review and modernise methodologies for compiling State Domestic Product (SDP) and District Domestic Product (DDP), ensuring that regional statistics reflect real economic activity more accurately.

Key Innovations in State Domestic Product (SDP) Estimation

The revised framework introduces several methodological and data-driven improvements:

1. Integration of New Data Sources: The system will incorporate administrative records, sectoral databases, and survey inputs, expanding coverage and improving reliability of estimates—particularly in previously under-measured segments.

2. Better Capture of Emerging Sectors: Enhanced estimation techniques will allow for improved measurement of:

The rapidly growing services sector

The unincorporated and informal economy, which remains a significant part of India’s economic structure

3. National–Regional Alignment: Ensuring methodological consistency between GDP and GSDP calculations will strengthen data coherence across governance levels, enabling better policy coordination.

4. Improved Regional Granularity: New scientific methods and proxy indicators will be used to distribute state-level data to districts more accurately, addressing long-standing challenges in sub-state estimation.

5. Standardisation Across States: Uniform compilation practices will be introduced to ensure transparency, comparability, and reliability of data across States and Union Territories.

First-Ever Structured Framework for District-Level GDP

In a landmark step, MoSPI has also released Comprehensive Draft Uniform Guidelines for District Domestic Product (DDP).

These guidelines aim to institutionalise district-level economic measurement by providing:

Standardised concepts and definitions

Harmonised data sources

Uniform estimation procedures

This will enable the creation of credible, comparable district-level GDP estimates across India, unlocking new possibilities for:

Targeted regional policy interventions

Data-driven district planning

Monitoring of local economic development

Opening the Framework for Public Consultation

In a move toward participatory policymaking, the Ministry has placed the draft guidelines in the public domain, inviting feedback from stakeholders including:

State governments

Economists and researchers

Industry bodies

Data users and practitioners

Stakeholders can submit inputs through the MoSPI website until April 27, 2026, ensuring that the final framework reflects diverse perspectives and practical insights.

A Major Step Toward Data-Driven Governance

The base year revision and introduction of uniform DDP guidelines represent a transformational shift in India’s statistical architecture, enabling:

More accurate measurement of economic growth

Better tracking of regional disparities

Stronger evidence-based policymaking

Enhanced investor confidence through credible data

As India advances toward becoming a $5 trillion-plus economy, such reforms are critical to ensuring that economic statistics keep pace with the complexity, diversity, and dynamism of the modern economy.