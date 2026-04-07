Transform Rural Economy: From Seeds to Startups; Raisen to Host Krishi Mahakumbh
The initiative aligns with the government’s broader strategy to double farmers’ income through diversification, value addition, and market linkages, particularly for small and marginal farmers.
- Country:
- India
In a major step toward transforming India’s agricultural economy into a diversified, technology-driven and income-resilient ecosystem, the Government of India will host a three-day national mega-event—‘Krishi Mahakumbh’—from April 11 to 13 at Raisen, Madhya Pradesh.
Announced by Union Minister for Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare and Rural Development Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the event is being positioned as one of the most comprehensive agriculture platforms in the country—bringing together the entire rural value chain “from seed to market and from fish to pearl” under one roof.
A New Model for Farmer Income Diversification
Unlike traditional agriculture fairs focused primarily on crops, Krishi Mahakumbh aims to build multiple income streams for farmers, integrating sectors such as:
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Crop production and value addition
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Dairy and livestock
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Fisheries and aquaculture
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Poultry and goat rearing
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Agro-processing and rural enterprises
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Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs)-led marketing
The initiative aligns with the government’s broader strategy to double farmers’ income through diversification, value addition, and market linkages, particularly for small and marginal farmers.
Raisen Becomes a National Hub of Agri-Innovation
For three days, the Dussehra Ground in Raisen will transform into a live demonstration zone of next-generation agriculture, featuring:
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Real-time technology demonstrations
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Hands-on farmer training sessions
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Business-to-business and farmer-to-market interactions
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Startup showcases and innovation pitches
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Direct engagement with scientists, policymakers, and entrepreneurs
The platform will enable farmers to understand the full lifecycle of agricultural production—right from inputs to processing, branding, and exports, bridging critical knowledge gaps in the sector.
Advanced Livestock Models: High-Value Farming Opportunities
A major highlight will be the advanced livestock exhibition, showcasing scientifically managed breeds and production systems:
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Indigenous cattle breeds: Gir, Sahiwal, Tharparkar, Malvi
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High-yield goat breeds: Jamunapari, Barbari, Sirohi, Beetal, Sojat
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Specialty poultry breeds: Kadaknath
The event will also feature:
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Mobile veterinary clinics and health camps
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Vaccination drives and disease management sessions
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Expert guidance on breeding, nutrition, and genetic improvement
By integrating livestock with crop systems, the initiative promotes circular and sustainable farming models, including gobar-based energy and organic inputs—reducing costs while increasing farm resilience.
Fisheries and Aquaculture: High-Income, Low-Land Models
In a strong push toward blue economy integration, the Krishi Mahakumbh will showcase cutting-edge fisheries technologies such as:
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Biofloc systems
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Recirculating Aquaculture Systems (RAS)
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Aquaponics
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Ornamental fish culture
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Pearl farming
These models demonstrate how farmers and rural youth can generate high-value income even with limited water resources and land, making fisheries a key pillar of future rural livelihoods.
Information on flagship schemes like:
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Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY)
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Fisheries Infrastructure Development Fund (FIDF)
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National Fisheries Development Programme
will further enable farmers to access financing, infrastructure, and technical support.
50+ FPOs to Showcase India’s Emerging Rural Brands
A dedicated marketing pavilion will feature over 50 Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), presenting a wide range of value-added and region-specific products, including:
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GI-tagged Chinnor rice and Sharbati wheat
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Millets like kodo and kutki
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Pulses, spices, and oilseeds
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Processed foods, jaggery products, and traditional snacks
This platform is designed to help farmers transition from producers to entrepreneurs, enabling access to:
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Branding and packaging solutions
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Cold chain and logistics networks
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E-commerce and digital marketplaces
An FPO conference on April 12 will focus on scaling rural enterprises through “local-to-national” market strategies.
Women-Led Rural Transformation Takes Centre Stage
The event will see strong participation from women-led initiatives, including:
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Krishi Sakhis
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Aajeevika Didis
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Drone Didis
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Self-Help Groups (SHGs)
These groups will showcase successful models in:
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Organic and natural farming
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Food processing and value addition
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Drone-based agricultural services
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Nursery and agri-service enterprises
Their participation underscores a growing shift toward women-led rural entrepreneurship and collective economic empowerment, critical to building a self-reliant rural economy.
Startups, Training and Youth Engagement: Future of Agri-Economy
Krishi Mahakumbh places strong emphasis on youth and innovation through:
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Free farmer training programmes
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Agriculture startup showcases
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Direct interaction with scientists and experts
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Live demonstrations of emerging technologies
These initiatives aim to create new employment opportunities, promote agri-entrepreneurship, and modernize farming practices, especially among rural youth.
A Strategic Shift Toward Integrated Rural Growth
The Krishi Mahakumbh represents a paradigm shift in agricultural policy—from a crop-centric approach to a holistic rural economy model, integrating farming, livestock, fisheries, processing, and marketing.
By bringing together stakeholders across the value chain, the event is expected to:
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Enhance farmer awareness and adoption of modern practices
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Strengthen market linkages and price realization
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Promote sustainable and climate-resilient agriculture
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Accelerate rural entrepreneurship and income diversification
Toward a Resilient and Self-Reliant Rural India
As India navigates challenges such as climate variability, fragmented landholdings, and market volatility, initiatives like Krishi Mahakumbh signal a move toward resilient, technology-enabled and multi-income rural systems.
With its scale, diversity, and focus on integration, the event is set to emerge as a national benchmark for agricultural innovation platforms, reinforcing India’s vision of a self-reliant, prosperous and globally competitive rural economy.