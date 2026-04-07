Transform Rural Economy: From Seeds to Startups; Raisen to Host Krishi Mahakumbh

In a major step toward transforming India’s agricultural economy into a diversified, technology-driven and income-resilient ecosystem, the Government of India will host a three-day national mega-event—‘Krishi Mahakumbh’—from April 11 to 13 at Raisen, Madhya Pradesh.

Announced by Union Minister for Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare and Rural Development Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the event is being positioned as one of the most comprehensive agriculture platforms in the country—bringing together the entire rural value chain “from seed to market and from fish to pearl” under one roof.

A New Model for Farmer Income Diversification

Unlike traditional agriculture fairs focused primarily on crops, Krishi Mahakumbh aims to build multiple income streams for farmers, integrating sectors such as:

Crop production and value addition

Dairy and livestock

Fisheries and aquaculture

Poultry and goat rearing

Agro-processing and rural enterprises

Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs)-led marketing

The initiative aligns with the government’s broader strategy to double farmers’ income through diversification, value addition, and market linkages, particularly for small and marginal farmers.

Raisen Becomes a National Hub of Agri-Innovation

For three days, the Dussehra Ground in Raisen will transform into a live demonstration zone of next-generation agriculture, featuring:

Real-time technology demonstrations

Hands-on farmer training sessions

Business-to-business and farmer-to-market interactions

Startup showcases and innovation pitches

Direct engagement with scientists, policymakers, and entrepreneurs

The platform will enable farmers to understand the full lifecycle of agricultural production—right from inputs to processing, branding, and exports, bridging critical knowledge gaps in the sector.

Advanced Livestock Models: High-Value Farming Opportunities

A major highlight will be the advanced livestock exhibition, showcasing scientifically managed breeds and production systems:

Indigenous cattle breeds: Gir, Sahiwal, Tharparkar, Malvi

High-yield goat breeds: Jamunapari, Barbari, Sirohi, Beetal, Sojat

Specialty poultry breeds: Kadaknath

The event will also feature:

Mobile veterinary clinics and health camps

Vaccination drives and disease management sessions

Expert guidance on breeding, nutrition, and genetic improvement

By integrating livestock with crop systems, the initiative promotes circular and sustainable farming models, including gobar-based energy and organic inputs—reducing costs while increasing farm resilience.

Fisheries and Aquaculture: High-Income, Low-Land Models

In a strong push toward blue economy integration, the Krishi Mahakumbh will showcase cutting-edge fisheries technologies such as:

Biofloc systems

Recirculating Aquaculture Systems (RAS)

Aquaponics

Ornamental fish culture

Pearl farming

These models demonstrate how farmers and rural youth can generate high-value income even with limited water resources and land, making fisheries a key pillar of future rural livelihoods.

Information on flagship schemes like:

Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY)

Fisheries Infrastructure Development Fund (FIDF)

National Fisheries Development Programme

will further enable farmers to access financing, infrastructure, and technical support.

50+ FPOs to Showcase India’s Emerging Rural Brands

A dedicated marketing pavilion will feature over 50 Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), presenting a wide range of value-added and region-specific products, including:

GI-tagged Chinnor rice and Sharbati wheat

Millets like kodo and kutki

Pulses, spices, and oilseeds

Processed foods, jaggery products, and traditional snacks

This platform is designed to help farmers transition from producers to entrepreneurs, enabling access to:

Branding and packaging solutions

Cold chain and logistics networks

E-commerce and digital marketplaces

An FPO conference on April 12 will focus on scaling rural enterprises through “local-to-national” market strategies.

Women-Led Rural Transformation Takes Centre Stage

The event will see strong participation from women-led initiatives, including:

Krishi Sakhis

Aajeevika Didis

Drone Didis

Self-Help Groups (SHGs)

These groups will showcase successful models in:

Organic and natural farming

Food processing and value addition

Drone-based agricultural services

Nursery and agri-service enterprises

Their participation underscores a growing shift toward women-led rural entrepreneurship and collective economic empowerment, critical to building a self-reliant rural economy.

Startups, Training and Youth Engagement: Future of Agri-Economy

Krishi Mahakumbh places strong emphasis on youth and innovation through:

Free farmer training programmes

Agriculture startup showcases

Direct interaction with scientists and experts

Live demonstrations of emerging technologies

These initiatives aim to create new employment opportunities, promote agri-entrepreneurship, and modernize farming practices, especially among rural youth.

A Strategic Shift Toward Integrated Rural Growth

The Krishi Mahakumbh represents a paradigm shift in agricultural policy—from a crop-centric approach to a holistic rural economy model, integrating farming, livestock, fisheries, processing, and marketing.

By bringing together stakeholders across the value chain, the event is expected to:

Enhance farmer awareness and adoption of modern practices

Strengthen market linkages and price realization

Promote sustainable and climate-resilient agriculture

Accelerate rural entrepreneurship and income diversification

Toward a Resilient and Self-Reliant Rural India

As India navigates challenges such as climate variability, fragmented landholdings, and market volatility, initiatives like Krishi Mahakumbh signal a move toward resilient, technology-enabled and multi-income rural systems.

With its scale, diversity, and focus on integration, the event is set to emerge as a national benchmark for agricultural innovation platforms, reinforcing India’s vision of a self-reliant, prosperous and globally competitive rural economy.