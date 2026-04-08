French Nationals Freed from Iran in Surprise Diplomatic Move

In a surprising diplomatic development, Iran has released two French nationals who had been held in detention for over three years. The decision marks a significant move as France continues to navigate complicated geopolitical tensions in the region.

Cecile Kohler and Jacques Paris, initially detained on charges that France has consistently challenged, were confined to the French embassy in Tehran from November. French President Emmanuel Macron expressed relief at their release and thanked Omani authorities for their role in the mediation.

This release coincides with ongoing regional conflict and France's stance against military escalation in the Strait of Hormuz. France's diplomatic maneuvering, which involved dropping a legal complaint at the International Court of Justice, highlights the intricate balance of international diplomacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)