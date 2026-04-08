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Diplomatic Channels: Egypt and Pakistan's Mediation Efforts

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and his Pakistani counterpart Ishaq Dar are collaborating to mediate tensions between the U.S. and Iran. Both countries are playing intermediary roles, with recent discussions focused on regional de-escalation and reopening the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 08-04-2026 03:37 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 03:37 IST
Diplomatic Channels: Egypt and Pakistan's Mediation Efforts
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  • Country:
  • Egypt

Egypt's Foreign Minister, Badr Abdelatty, engaged in discussions with Pakistan's Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar, aiming to mediate a peaceful resolution between the U.S. and Iran, according to a report from the Egyptian foreign ministry on Tuesday.

The two countries, Egypt and Pakistan, are increasingly seen as pivotal mediators in the region. Pakistan recently hosted a meeting aimed at addressing regional tensions and proposed initiatives to reopen the crucial maritime passage, the Strait of Hormuz.

The discussions reflect a significant diplomatic shift, suggesting both nations' commitment to fostering stability and reducing conflict across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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