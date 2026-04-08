Statue Vandalism Sparks Tension in Vehalna Village

A statue of Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar in Vehalna village was vandalized on Wednesday by unidentified individuals, police reported. The incident seemed intended to incite tension in the area.

After receiving reports of the act, police officers, led by Circle Officer Siddharth Mishra, immediately began an investigation. The damaged statue was swiftly repaired, according to the police.

To prevent further incidents, security measures have been increased, including the installation of CCTV and the deployment of additional officers. Authorities are actively working to identify and arrest those responsible for the vandalism.

(With inputs from agencies.)