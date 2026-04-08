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Statue Vandalism Sparks Tension in Vehalna Village

A statue of Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar was vandalized in Vehalna, inciting tensions. Police swiftly responded, repairing the damage and launching an investigation. Security has been increased, with CCTV installed and additional officers deployed to prevent further incidents. Efforts are ongoing to apprehend the culprits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 08-04-2026 15:04 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 15:04 IST
Statue Vandalism Sparks Tension in Vehalna Village
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  • India

A statue of Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar in Vehalna village was vandalized on Wednesday by unidentified individuals, police reported. The incident seemed intended to incite tension in the area.

After receiving reports of the act, police officers, led by Circle Officer Siddharth Mishra, immediately began an investigation. The damaged statue was swiftly repaired, according to the police.

To prevent further incidents, security measures have been increased, including the installation of CCTV and the deployment of additional officers. Authorities are actively working to identify and arrest those responsible for the vandalism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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