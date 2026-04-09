Reinforced Security Measures for West Bengal Elections

The Union Home Ministry announced on Wednesday that 150 more companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and state armed police battalions will be deployed in West Bengal. This measure aims to ensure fair and peaceful Assembly elections, raising the total deployment from 2,400 to 2,550 companies.

Originally, 480 companies were deployed, with an additional 1,920 companies announced on March 19. The latest deployment includes 95 companies from various CAPFs and 55 companies from state forces across several states. These forces are expected to be in position by April 18.

A senior Election Commission official mentioned that this step is meant to strengthen security in sensitive areas and ensure fair elections. Coordinated efforts between state and central police are underway to welcome and station the incoming forces effectively ahead of the elections scheduled for April 23 and 29.

(With inputs from agencies.)