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Germany Urges Israel's Restraint in Lebanon

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul advised Israel to restrict its actions in Lebanon to necessary self-defence, warning against escalation in confronting Hezbollah. The call emphasizes Germany's diplomatic stance on maintaining peace and stability in the region amid rising tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 08-04-2026 15:28 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 15:28 IST
Germany Urges Israel's Restraint in Lebanon
  • Country:
  • Germany

In a recent development, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul conveyed to his Israeli counterpart the importance of limiting Israel's military actions in Lebanon to essential self-defence measures. This discussion occurred during a phone call on Wednesday, as confirmed by a spokesperson from the ministry.

The spokesperson, during a regular press conference in Berlin, stated that Wadephul emphasized the need to exercise restraint. 'The foreign minister advocated that Israel should limit itself to necessary self-defence against Hezbollah and not go beyond that,' the spokesperson detailed, highlighting a cautious diplomatic approach.

This stance comes at a time of heightened tension in the region, underscoring Germany's commitment to stability and urging Israel to avoid actions that could exacerbate the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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