Germany Urges Israel's Restraint in Lebanon

In a recent development, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul conveyed to his Israeli counterpart the importance of limiting Israel's military actions in Lebanon to essential self-defence measures. This discussion occurred during a phone call on Wednesday, as confirmed by a spokesperson from the ministry.

The spokesperson, during a regular press conference in Berlin, stated that Wadephul emphasized the need to exercise restraint. 'The foreign minister advocated that Israel should limit itself to necessary self-defence against Hezbollah and not go beyond that,' the spokesperson detailed, highlighting a cautious diplomatic approach.

This stance comes at a time of heightened tension in the region, underscoring Germany's commitment to stability and urging Israel to avoid actions that could exacerbate the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)