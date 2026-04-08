Delimitation Dilemma: South's Stand Against Central Mandate
Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister M.K. Stalin demands transparency from the Union government regarding the delimitation process, warning against any central decision without southern states' consent. He raised concerns about potential centralization of power and lack of clarity, urging Prime Minister Modi to heed southern India's pleas for a fair and open process.
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Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday voiced his concerns over the central government's approach to delimitation, emphasizing the South's demand for a transparent and consensual process. He cautioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi against making unilateral decisions that could spark unrest in southern states.
Stalin raised a series of pointed questions to the Prime Minister, querying the secrecy surrounding the delimitation process and drawing parallels with former Prime Minister Vajpayee's decision to defer it in 2001. He urged for a similar approach in today's context, given the fair demands of southern states.
He criticized the timing of Parliament's special session amid state elections and argued against passing constitutional amendments without bipartisan discussions. Stalin emphasized that the rights of southern states must remain intact, warning that any decisions made without consultation would be resisted.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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