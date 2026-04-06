Supreme Court Upholds Transparency in Public Resource Allocation

The Supreme Court emphasized that the State serves as a trustee of public resources rather than a private owner, underscoring the necessity for transparency and fairness in resource allocation. These remarks came as the court ordered a CBI investigation into allegations of preferential contract allocations to firms linked to the Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister's family.

The bench, led by Justice Vikram Nath, asserted that public confidence hinges on governance conducted with equality, integrity, and accountability. Allegations of nepotism and opaque decision-making threaten the constitutional guarantee of fair State action, necessitating judicial oversight to ensure legal compliance, transparency, and accountability.

A CBI investigation, the court noted, should be reserved for exceptional cases where public trust is jeopardized or State investigations lack credibility. The inquiry addresses serious legal concerns about the legitimacy of public procurement and expenditure transparency, particularly where high officials are accused, to uphold public confidence. The audit exposed repeated non-compliance with tender protocols, sparking the need for external scrutiny.