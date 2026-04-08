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Haryana's Procurement Transformation: Enhancing Transparency for Farmers

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini addressed accusations from the Opposition on imposing unnecessary crop procurement conditions. He detailed reforms aimed at transparency and efficiency, benefiting farmers. Criticized by Bhupinder Singh Hooda for causing delays, Saini highlighted measures like geo-fencing and biometric verification to improve the process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-04-2026 20:22 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 20:22 IST
Haryana's Procurement Transformation: Enhancing Transparency for Farmers
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini rebuffed claims of onerous crop procurement conditions by his government, stating reforms were made for transparency and efficiency.

The opposition criticized the BJP government for complicating the procurement process, causing delays for farmers, according to Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

Saini explained that technology-based initiatives, such as geo-fencing and Aadhaar-linked biometric checks, aim to streamline procurement and benefit farmers throughout the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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