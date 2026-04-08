Italy will maintain its non-intervention stance regarding the Hormuz Strait, according to Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini. He emphasized that Italian ships will be dispatched to the area only under a United Nations directive. This comes amidst a ceasefire between the United States and Iran.

The geopolitical tension has severely impacted the global energy market, with Iran's closure of the Strait of Hormuz impeding oil and gas exports. Europe, especially Italy, is feeling the pressure, leading some political factions to reconsider energy partnerships, including those previously halted with Russia following its 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Despite the pressing energy concerns, Salvini stressed that reconnecting with Russia for energy supply isn't viable while the Ukraine conflict persists. Meanwhile, Italy has shown reluctance to support U.S. military initiatives against Iran, evident in its recent denial of landing permissions for American military planes in Sicily.