Left Menu

Italy Stands Firm on Non-Intervention in the Hormuz Strait

Italy, under Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini, will not send ships to the Hormuz Strait unless authorized by the UN. The Iran-US-Israel conflict has caused an energy crisis, impacting Europe. Salvini suggests pausing the idea of resuming energy ties with Russia until the Ukraine conflict ends.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2026 17:15 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 17:15 IST
Italy Stands Firm on Non-Intervention in the Hormuz Strait
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Italy will maintain its non-intervention stance regarding the Hormuz Strait, according to Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini. He emphasized that Italian ships will be dispatched to the area only under a United Nations directive. This comes amidst a ceasefire between the United States and Iran.

The geopolitical tension has severely impacted the global energy market, with Iran's closure of the Strait of Hormuz impeding oil and gas exports. Europe, especially Italy, is feeling the pressure, leading some political factions to reconsider energy partnerships, including those previously halted with Russia following its 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Despite the pressing energy concerns, Salvini stressed that reconnecting with Russia for energy supply isn't viable while the Ukraine conflict persists. Meanwhile, Italy has shown reluctance to support U.S. military initiatives against Iran, evident in its recent denial of landing permissions for American military planes in Sicily.

TRENDING

1
Ceasefire Echoes Across the Middle East Amid Unresolved Tensions

Ceasefire Echoes Across the Middle East Amid Unresolved Tensions

 Global
2
Hyderabad Hosts Destination Tripura - Business Meet 2026 Investors' Roadshow

Hyderabad Hosts Destination Tripura - Business Meet 2026 Investors' Roadshow

 India
3
Ghana High Commissioner Seeks Partnership in Hyderabad

Ghana High Commissioner Seeks Partnership in Hyderabad

 India
4
Academio: Bridging the Gap in IB and Cambridge IGCSE Education

Academio: Bridging the Gap in IB and Cambridge IGCSE Education

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh Faces Acute Nurse Shortage Amid Rising Healthcare Demand

From 3D Design to 5D Delivery: A Smarter BIM Workflow for Road Construction Teams

Cameroon Targets 48 High-Risk Districts in Renewed Fight Against Cholera Spread

When AI Learns From Itself: The Hidden Risks to Collective Knowledge Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026