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U.S. Achieves Decisive Military Victory Over Iran

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced a decisive military victory against Iran, declaring Tehran's missile program destroyed. The statement came after President Trump's decision to avert a full assault. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs, General Dan Caine, highlighted that while military objectives are achieved, forces remain on standby.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2026 18:07 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 18:07 IST
U.S. Achieves Decisive Military Victory Over Iran
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U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth declared on Wednesday that the United States has achieved a decisive military victory over Iran, with Tehran's missile program now effectively neutralized. This announcement followed President Donald Trump's last-minute decision to step back from a full-scale attack on Iran.

The crisis reached a tipping point when, with only two hours left until a deadline he had set, President Trump decided against launching a complete assault over the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

General Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, emphasized that while the U.S. objectives in Iran have been met, the current ceasefire is merely a pause. U.S. forces remain prepared to engage should further conflict arise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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