The Donroe Doctrine: A New Era of U.S. Influence in Latin America

The Trump administration has revitalized the Monroe Doctrine under the guise of 'Donroe Doctrine', focusing on U.S. influence in Latin America. This involves military actions against drug traffickers and empowering regional allies. Critics label this approach as modern imperialism, though officials argue it's about security and mutual success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | President Donald Trumps Administration Sought On Wednesday To Rally Latin American Nations Behind A Revamped Monroe Doctrine | Updated: 08-07-2026 23:49 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 23:49 IST
The Donroe Doctrine: A New Era of U.S. Influence in Latin America

The Trump administration, on Wednesday, pushed for Latin American nations to support a fresh version of the Monroe Doctrine—dubbed the 'Donroe Doctrine'. This initiative seeks to restore U.S. influence in the Americas, positioning the U.S. as a protector rather than an intervener.

Elbridge Colby, Pentagon policy chief, unveiled the strategy in Cusco, Peru, highlighting military actions against drug routes and the ousting of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro. The approach includes joint counter-narcotics efforts with countries like Ecuador, aligning defense strategies with domestic American concerns.

Despite criticisms labeling this as imperialism, Colby emphasized empowerment over exploitation, encouraging Latin American nations to increase their defense investments. The Doctrine coincides with a regional shift towards right-leaning governments, aligning with Trump's geopolitical vision.

TRENDING

1
Full Construction Starts on New Pepe Stream Bridge

Full Construction Starts on New Pepe Stream Bridge

New Zealand
2
New Zealand Backs West Coast Critical Minerals Processing

New Zealand Backs West Coast Critical Minerals Processing

New Zealand
3
South Africa, UN to Sign New Five-Year Development Partnership

South Africa, UN to Sign New Five-Year Development Partnership

South Africa
4
Bilateral Boost: Modi and Prabowo Forge Stronger Indo-Indonesian Ties

Bilateral Boost: Modi and Prabowo Forge Stronger Indo-Indonesian Ties

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can Better Finance and Infrastructure Unlock West Africa's $480 Billion Food Market by 2030?

Why Some Low-Income Nations Become Frontier Markets While Others Miss the Investment Opportunity

UNDP Calls for Stronger AI Governance as Public Services Face Rising Trust and Safety Challenges

The Water-Energy Trap: Why Today’s Sustainability Fixes Could Create Tomorrow’s Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026