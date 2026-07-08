The Donroe Doctrine: A New Era of U.S. Influence in Latin America

The Trump administration, on Wednesday, pushed for Latin American nations to support a fresh version of the Monroe Doctrine—dubbed the 'Donroe Doctrine'. This initiative seeks to restore U.S. influence in the Americas, positioning the U.S. as a protector rather than an intervener.

Elbridge Colby, Pentagon policy chief, unveiled the strategy in Cusco, Peru, highlighting military actions against drug routes and the ousting of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro. The approach includes joint counter-narcotics efforts with countries like Ecuador, aligning defense strategies with domestic American concerns.

Despite criticisms labeling this as imperialism, Colby emphasized empowerment over exploitation, encouraging Latin American nations to increase their defense investments. The Doctrine coincides with a regional shift towards right-leaning governments, aligning with Trump's geopolitical vision.