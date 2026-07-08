Trump's NATO Tirade: Trade Cuts, Unity Claims & Greenland's Importance

President Donald Trump Threw A Summit Of Nato Leaders Into Disarray On Wednesday As He Demanded The United States Cut Trade Ties With Spain And Made Renewed Claims On Greenland

President Donald Trump caused a stir at a NATO summit, advocating for the U.S. to sever trade ties with Spain and reiterating his interest in Greenland. Speaking in Ankara, he labeled Spain as an inadequate NATO ally, criticizing their lack of support for U.S. military efforts against Iran.

Trump's remarks, initially tense, shifted post a closed-door NATO leaders' meeting where he spoke of unity and love. He indicated continued U.S. commitment to NATO and announced potential support for Ukraine with a missile production license, amid increased Russian strikes.

The summit concluded with NATO members affirming collective defense commitments and pledging substantial military aid to Ukraine. Despite Trump's earlier criticisms, NATO leaders, including French President Macron, noted no discord in private discussions, underscoring strengthened alliance unity.