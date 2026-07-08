Trump's Bold Move: Removing Syria from Terrorism Designation
President Trump has informed President Ahmed al-Sharaa of Syria that Syria will be removed from the US list of state sponsors of terrorism. This move is to facilitate the rebuilding of Syria, with U.S. companies ready to invest. Congress will review this decision for 45 days.
On Wednesday, President Donald Trump announced the removal of Syria from the U.S. list of state sponsors of terrorism, a move aimed at lifting barriers that hinder Syria's reconstruction efforts. Reports indicate that U.S. firms are poised to invest, promising a brighter and more prosperous future for the war-torn nation.
The decision is expected to initiate a 45-day Congressional review. Once completed, it could signal the end of Syria's longstanding isolation from the global financial system, following the signing of an executive order last month that terminated a sanctions program on the country.
Saudi and other Gulf firms have also expressed intent to inject substantial investments into Syria's recovery efforts. Trump praised President Ahmed al-Sharaa for his leadership against former Islamist factions and the Islamic State, describing him as a respected figure in the region.
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