Delhi Hospital Makes History with Rare Twin Liver Transplants

A private hospital in New Delhi has set a global standard by performing life-saving liver transplants on 23-month-old twin brothers from the Philippines. This feat, marking the first pediatric twin liver transplant among the hospital's 645 such procedures, was led by Dr. Anupam Sibal and Dr. Neerav Goyal.

The twins, Tyler and Kelly, were born prematurely and soon diagnosed with a rare congenital biliary disorder known as choledochal cyst. This condition escalated to liver failure rapidly, leaving transplantation as their only viable option.

The search for suitable living donors was challenging. While their mother donated part of her liver to one twin, their father was unable to donate. The maternal uncle stepped in, enabling both transplants. Today, the twins are healthy, underscoring the success of the procedures and the regenerative capability of the liver.