Ramaphosa Positions SA as Global Diplomacy Hub as 20 New Envoys Begin Tenure

President Cyril Ramaphosa has used a high-level diplomatic ceremony in Pretoria to reaffirm South Africa’s role as a strategic global partner for trade, investment and cooperation, while setting a clear tone for how newly appointed ambassadors and high commissioners should conduct diplomacy in an increasingly complex global environment.

The President received Letters of Credence from Heads of Mission representing 20 countries at the Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guest House on Wednesday—formally marking the start of their diplomatic tenure in South Africa.

The ceremony, a cornerstone of international diplomatic protocol, signals not only the formal recognition of envoys but also the opening of new avenues for bilateral engagement, economic collaboration and cultural exchange.

South Africa Signals Openness to Trade, Investment and Partnerships

Addressing the assembled diplomats, Ramaphosa positioned South Africa as a ready and capable partner for countries seeking deeper economic and political ties.

“In South Africa you will find a ready, willing, able and capable partner for trade, development, progress and peace,” the President said.

His message comes at a time when government is actively leveraging diplomacy to support economic recovery and attract foreign direct investment (FDI), aligning international relations with domestic growth priorities.

Economic Recovery and Reform Drive Diplomatic Engagement

Ramaphosa emphasised that the envoys arrive at a pivotal moment in South Africa’s economic trajectory, with reforms introduced since 2018 beginning to yield measurable results.

Key improvements highlighted include:

Stabilisation of public debt levels

Gradual increase in job creation

Renewed investor confidence driven by structural reforms

Progress in addressing long-standing constraints to growth

“The structural reform agenda we embarked on in 2018 continues to gain momentum,” he said, underscoring government’s commitment to improving the investment climate.

R889 Billion Investment Momentum and R3 Trillion Target

The President linked diplomatic engagement directly to investment outcomes, referencing the recently concluded 6th South Africa Investment Conference, which secured R889 billion in cumulative investment commitments.

Building on this momentum, government has now set an ambitious target of attracting R3 trillion in new investment commitments over the next three years.

This positions South Africa’s diplomatic corps—both incoming and outgoing—as key facilitators of investment flows, trade partnerships and economic cooperation.

R1 Trillion Infrastructure Drive to Unlock Growth

Ramaphosa also outlined a major R1 trillion infrastructure investment plan over the next three years, aimed at addressing bottlenecks and stimulating economic activity.

The programme will focus on:

Roads and transport networks

Water infrastructure, including dams

Schools and healthcare facilities

Broader public infrastructure development

This large-scale rollout is expected to enhance productivity, support industrial expansion, and create jobs—while offering significant opportunities for international investors and partners.

Diplomacy Anchored in Respect, Discretion and Partnership

Beyond economic priorities, the President used the occasion to set clear expectations for diplomatic conduct, emphasising principles that underpin South Africa’s foreign policy.

He called for:

Mutual respect and respect for sovereignty

Non-interference in domestic affairs

Constructive, private engagement on sensitive issues

Active promotion of trade, investment and cultural exchange

“I expect ambassadors to promote good relations, respect sovereignty, and strengthen people-to-people relations,” Ramaphosa said.

He cautioned against public criticism of host nations, advocating instead for quiet diplomacy rooted in dialogue and mutual understanding.

“They should never criticise their host countries publicly in a confrontational manner, but should raise issues privately and constructively,” he added.

Strengthening People-to-People and Cultural Ties

The President also highlighted the importance of diplomacy beyond formal government engagement, encouraging envoys to build relationships with civil society, business communities and cultural institutions.

This people-centred approach is aimed at:

Deepening mutual understanding between nations

Promoting South African culture and values abroad

Strengthening long-term bilateral partnerships

A Vision for a Cooperative Global Order

Ramaphosa situated South Africa’s diplomatic agenda within a broader global context, stressing the importance of cooperation in addressing shared challenges such as inequality, conflict, and sustainable development.

“As we pursue inclusive growth and job creation, we are firmly committed to deepen our cooperation with all countries,” he said.

He reiterated South Africa’s commitment to a rules-based international order grounded in human rights, equality and dignity, positioning the country as an advocate for a more balanced and just global system.

Diplomacy as a Catalyst for Growth and Stability

The ceremony underscores the growing intersection between diplomacy and economic strategy, with foreign relations increasingly serving as a platform to unlock trade, investment and development opportunities.

With 20 new envoys now formally accredited, South Africa is poised to expand its global partnerships at a time when both economic recovery and geopolitical cooperation are high on the agenda.

As the country advances its reform and investment drive, the role of diplomacy will remain central—bridging nations, fostering trust, and opening doors to shared prosperity.