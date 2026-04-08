US-China Trade Relations: Stability Amid Strategic Talks

The U.S. seeks to uphold stable trade relations with China, as President Donald Trump prepares for a crucial meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping next month, according to U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.

Both nations, having reached a stable trade status with tariffs on goods, are negotiating on rare earths. A potential Board of Trade could define trade items, respecting national security boundaries.

Ministerial talks continue on rare earths, crucial for the U.S. economy, as both nations strive for stability in economic and trade cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)