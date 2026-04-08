US-China Trade Relations: Stability Amid Strategic Talks
The U.S. aims to maintain stable economic relations with China as President Trump prepares to meet President Xi Jinping. Key discussions involve rare earths, tariffs, and the formation of a Board of Trade to ensure sustainable trade. Both sides focus on stability and alternative mineral supplies.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2026 13:50 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 13:50 IST
The U.S. seeks to uphold stable trade relations with China, as President Donald Trump prepares for a crucial meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping next month, according to U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.
Both nations, having reached a stable trade status with tariffs on goods, are negotiating on rare earths. A potential Board of Trade could define trade items, respecting national security boundaries.
Ministerial talks continue on rare earths, crucial for the U.S. economy, as both nations strive for stability in economic and trade cooperation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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