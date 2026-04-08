Controversial Law Bans Awami League Amid Political Turbulence in Bangladesh

In a decisive move, Bangladesh's Parliament approved a contentious law that enforces the disbandment of the Awami League, previously led by deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The legislation, passed by voice vote among Treasury bench members of the ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), labels the Awami League as a 'genocidal, terrorist organization.' The law amends a prior Anti-Terrorism Act by solidifying the interim government's ordinance under Muhammad Yunus.

Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed stated the necessity of the law to ensure the Awami League's trial for alleged genocide involvement. This law halts the party's election registration and curtails its promotional activities via media outlets. Opposition leader Shafikur Rahman, however, expressed concerns over the rushed legislative process, highlighting its sensitive nature.

The legal amendment and the coupled arrest of former parliament speaker, Shirin Sharmin Choudhury, underscore the political friction in Bangladesh. The opposition decries these actions as suppression tactics, while constitutional experts warn against the potential threat to democratic practices. International entities, including the UN, criticize these developments as infringements on civil freedoms while the political landscape remains fraught with unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)