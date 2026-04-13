Hungary's Political Shift: Péter Magyar Topples Orbán's 16-Year Rule

In a historic election outcome, Hungarian voters have decisively removed long-standing Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, favoring pro-European challenger Péter Magyar. The result marks a significant shift away from Orbán's authoritarian style and his close ties with global far-right movements.

Péter Magyar's victory underscores a desire for change, with vows to mend Hungary's strained relations with the European Union and NATO. Campaigning on platforms of anti-corruption and improved public services, Magyar has presented himself as a reformist leader aiming to redirect Hungary's international alliances.

The election has seen a record turnout, with more than 77% of voters participating according to the National Election Office. As Hungary awaits the new government's formation, there is global anticipation regarding Magyar's stance on critical issues such as energy dependency on Russia and support for Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)