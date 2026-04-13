Historic Victory for Hungarian Opposition: European Democracy at a Crossroad

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer extended his congratulations to Hungarian opposition leader Peter Magyar following a decisive victory in Sunday's election. The electoral success is being heralded as a critical moment for democracy in both Hungary and Europe.

Starmer shared his thoughts via the social media platform X, calling the occasion historic. He emphasized the importance of this development, pointing out its broader implications on European democratic values.

The Prime Minister also expressed his readiness to partner with Magyar for the future prosperity and security of both nations, highlighting the significance of international collaboration in today's interconnected world.

(With inputs from agencies.)