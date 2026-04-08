Tensions Surge as Israel Launches Major Strikes in Lebanon

Israel conducted its most considerable strikes on Lebanon since the conflict with Hezbollah emerged last month, despite a U.S.-Iran brokered ceasefire intended to halt hostilities. Smoke enveloped Beirut as Israel's military launched the largest coordinated operation of the war, targeting over 100 Hezbollah positions in Beirut, Bekaa Valley, and southern Lebanon.

The Lebanese health ministry confirmed 89 fatalities and around 700 injuries across the country. In Beirut, limited ambulance availability forced civilians using motorcycles to transport the wounded to hospitals, while firefighters extinguished flames consuming scorched vehicles. Prime Minister Netanyahu affirmed that the ceasefire with Iran did not extend to Lebanon, vowing continued operations against Hezbollah.

Contrarily, Lebanese authorities and Hezbollah denounced the strikes as grave ceasefire violations. President Joseph Aoun expressed his commitment to include Lebanon in a lasting peace agreement. The escalating assaults, mainly targeting civilian zones, have resulted in over 1,500 fatalities and the displacement of 1.2 million people, intensifying Lebanon's economic collapse.

(With inputs from agencies.)