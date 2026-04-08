Bangladesh Strengthens Ties with India Through Fuel Cooperation and Diplomatic Outreach

In a significant diplomatic move, Bangladesh's Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman visited New Delhi on Wednesday, marking the new government's first ministerial visit. Rahman discussed enhancing energy cooperation and increasing fuel imports from India, signaling a possible thaw in previously strained relations between the two nations.

During his two-day visit, Rahman met with India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. The discussions included energy cooperation, travel restrictions, and security issues, with India pledging to consider Bangladesh's requests favorably.

The outreach is part of a broader effort by Bangladesh's Prime Minister Tarique Rahman to strengthen ties since taking office in February. This visit is seen as a step towards improving diplomatic relations that had soured after former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina sought refuge in India amid mass protests in Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)