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Bangladesh Strengthens Ties with India Through Fuel Cooperation and Diplomatic Outreach

Bangladesh seeks to enhance fuel imports from India amid warming diplomatic ties. Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman's visit to New Delhi involves discussions on energy, travel, and security cooperation. The trip marks the new Bangladesh administration's early diplomatic efforts, indicating improved relations after past tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2026 21:44 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 21:44 IST
Bangladesh Strengthens Ties with India Through Fuel Cooperation and Diplomatic Outreach
Khalilur Rahman

In a significant diplomatic move, Bangladesh's Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman visited New Delhi on Wednesday, marking the new government's first ministerial visit. Rahman discussed enhancing energy cooperation and increasing fuel imports from India, signaling a possible thaw in previously strained relations between the two nations.

During his two-day visit, Rahman met with India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. The discussions included energy cooperation, travel restrictions, and security issues, with India pledging to consider Bangladesh's requests favorably.

The outreach is part of a broader effort by Bangladesh's Prime Minister Tarique Rahman to strengthen ties since taking office in February. This visit is seen as a step towards improving diplomatic relations that had soured after former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina sought refuge in India amid mass protests in Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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