Punjab High Court Orders Release of DA for State Employees by June 30

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has issued a directive to the Punjab administration to resolve the pending dearness allowance (DA) payments for state government employees and pensioners by June 30, defying claims of strained financial resources. The verdict, delivered by Justice Harpreet Singh Brar, emphasizes equitable distribution of DA consistent with central government practices.

During the court session, counsel for the petitioners highlighted that DA installments due from July 1, 2023, had not been distributed among all state employees and pensioners. They argued that a disparity exists in the treatment of different officer cadres, with all India service and judicial officers receiving timely DA benefits contrary to other state employees.

Historically, Punjab has adhered to the central government's DA revision pattern, revising allowances bi-annually based on the All India Consumer Price Index. This practice, endorsed by previous pay commissions, is set to be continued, with the next court hearing set for July 2 to assess compliance with the ruling.

(With inputs from agencies.)