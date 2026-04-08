Key Associate of Notorious Gangster Arrested in Delhi

A significant breakthrough was made by the Delhi Police with the arrest of Aditya Nath Mishra, a known associate of the notorious gangster Kapil Sangwan, also called Nandu. Mishra, aged 24, was pivotal in supplying arms to the gang and handling its financial as well as extortion operations.

The arrest took place in the UER-II area of Dwarka based on a tip-off received on Tuesday. Officials confirmed that he was found in possession of a pistol and two live cartridges. Consequently, a case under the Arms Act has been registered against him.

Mishra was an integral part of collecting illicit funds from illegal gambling and acted as a communication link between Nandu and the victims of extortion. Further investigations are currently ongoing as authorities probe deeper into the gang's operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)