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Amritsar Police Busts Cross-Border Arms Smuggling Racket

Amritsar police dismantled a cross-border illegal arms smuggling ring, apprehending four individuals, including a minor, and seizing seven pistols and twelve cartridges. The suspects were linked to Pakistan-based handlers utilizing drones for smuggling. Further investigations aim to unravel the broader network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-04-2026 22:34 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 22:34 IST
Amritsar Police Busts Cross-Border Arms Smuggling Racket
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In a significant breakthrough, the Amritsar police have apprehended four individuals, including a juvenile, and dismantled a cross-border illegal arms smuggling module. The operation resulted in the seizure of seven sophisticated pistols and twelve cartridges.

According to Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav, the accused were in contact with Pakistan-based smugglers through social media, and the arms consignments were delivered using drones in the Attari sector near Bhaini village and Neshta area.

The arrested individuals include Gurwinder Singh, Jobanbir Singh, and Lovepreet Singh, with a previous criminal history under the Arms and Narcotic Drugs Acts. Investigations continue to expose broader linkages and dismantle the smuggling network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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